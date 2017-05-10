Doctor gives birth to own baby on busy highway
SANTA ROSA, CA - A California doctor's long experience delivering babies came in very handy recently when she found herself stuck in heavy traffic on the way to the hospital to give birth to her own child. The new arrival apparently couldn't wait through rush hour to meet her family.
