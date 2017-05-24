Debriefer May 24, 2017

Back on Jan. 25, the Bohemian reported on a libel suit unfolding against the Press Democrat for its campaign coverage in 2016 that focused on contributions made to Santa Rosa city council races by the son-in-law of a big local developer, William Gallaher. A Jan. 24 report in the Press Democrat scooped our story on the lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.