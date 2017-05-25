D.A. on marijuana crimes: a aggressive enforcementa of new laws
Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster has a message for marijuana growers who decide not to enter the legal market: Expect law enforcement to knock on your door. “We're in a new era,” he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Sweet J
|17,496
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|Thu
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|May 19
|Gerald Smith
|61
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC