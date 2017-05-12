Crux "In The Pocket": In-The-Mouth Perfection
"I can't claim to know what Crux Fermentation [BANISHED] "In The Pocket" Barrel-Aged Rustic Saison will taste like in its three or six or nine month windowsa but I've tried every example of Bretts that I could find and my semi-educated guess is that Crux "In The Pocket" is now, and will be even more so later, one of the best Brett ales made in the US." I'm just gonna put this here and you can call it whatever species of hyperbole you want but I wouldn't say it if I wasn't ready to own ita Larry Sidor may just be the best brewer in the United States.
