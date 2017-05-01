California's draft rules for medical marijuana offer tight oversight
The first draft of rules for California's medical marijuana industry would establish a highly regulated business environment, with strict limits on the hours of operation and the amount of THC infused into oils, and in turn set standards for cleaner, more consistent products for pot consumers. State regulators from three departments released a trove of proposed rules Friday for marijuana cultivation, processing, distribution and sales in a highly anticipated step for those poised to take part in the state's first attempt at taking charge of what's been, for two decades, an unregulated medical cannabis sector.
