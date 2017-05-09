California Division of Workers' Compe...

California Division of Workers' Compensation Suspends 4 Medical Providers

Insurance Journal West

California's Department of Industrial Relations and the Division of Workers' Compensation has suspended four more medical providers from participating in California's workers' compensation system. The suspensions were made possible by the passage last year of Assembly Bill, which requires the DWC administrative director to suspend any medical provider convicted of a crime involving fraud or abuse of the Medi-Cal or Medicare programs or the workers' comp system, a patient, or related types of misconduct.

