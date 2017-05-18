CA: Santa Rosa to Implement Quiet Zon...

CA: Santa Rosa to Implement Quiet Zones for SMART Tracks Starting June 7

May 19--The city of Santa Rosa will put in place quiet zones for trains traveling through the city starting June 7, joining other North Bay communities in dampening the sound of train horns along the tracks where passenger service is expected to start next month. Santa Rosa's quiet zones will cover all 14 rail crossings in the city, from Bellevue Avenue in the south to San Miguel Avenue in the north.

