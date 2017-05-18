CA: Santa Rosa to Implement Quiet Zones for SMART Tracks Starting June 7
May 19--The city of Santa Rosa will put in place quiet zones for trains traveling through the city starting June 7, joining other North Bay communities in dampening the sound of train horns along the tracks where passenger service is expected to start next month. Santa Rosa's quiet zones will cover all 14 rail crossings in the city, from Bellevue Avenue in the south to San Miguel Avenue in the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|Sat
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Gerald Smith
|61
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr '17
|Baarph
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC