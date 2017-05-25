CA: Santa Rosa Debuts Its Revamped Bu...

CA: Santa Rosa Debuts Its Revamped Bus Lines

The new routes, in the works for more than two years and implemented Sunday, increase the frequency of service on the busiest bus lines in an attempt to make service faster and more convenient. The goal is to have buses arriving every 15 minutes along routes such as Mendocino Avenue and parts of Santa Rosa Avenue and Sebastopol Road.

