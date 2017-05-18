CA: Gaps in SMART Train Schedule Pose...

CA: Gaps in SMART Train Schedule Pose Dilemma for North Bay Commuters

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

May 20--Will Mast's office in Novato is so close to a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station that he can hear bells ringing on the trains as they stop and go during test runs. The sound was a promising one for Mast, an environmental engineer who lives in Petaluma, portending relief from his brutal weekday commute on Highway 101.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive Sat TrumP4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Fri Gerald Smith 61
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 17 Voyeur 17,495
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) May 3 Judy shank 1,217
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Apr 29 Greg engel 27
New Tax Plan Success Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr '17 Baarph 3
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC