Building a ready-to-employ workforce

A high school senior learns on Oak Grove Construction equipment how to operate a forklift to prepare for certification, during the inaugural early 2017 North Bay Construction Corps program to make graduates employably "ready to train" in the building trades. High school seniors learn about electrical wiring and installation at Summit Technology Group's Santa Rosa facility during the inaugural year of the North Bay Construction Corps training program to make them employably "ready to train" in the building trades.

