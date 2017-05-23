Body of missing Sonoma County woman
The body of a 54-year-old woman who went missing Friday evening in Sonoma County was located today, sheriff's officials said. Catherine Huberty had last been seen at about 6 p.m. by her caretaker in her home, located in the 2200 block of Mark West Springs Road, just north of Santa Rosa.
