Big hair and shiny suits: Unforgettable prom photos
May is month for spring flowers and prom! Chances are you have a shoebox somewhere with an old photo of you in a funky bell-bottomed tux or flowing gown. Step back in time with our gallery of prom and formal dance photos then and now.
Sonoma Index Tribune.
