Area woman kept in immigration detention for year released

A Mexican woman from Santa Rosa who has been in immigration detention for more than a year was released on a $25,000 bond today, an advocate said. Yazmin Elias Obregon, 34, is reunited with her family for the first time in nearly 15 months, said Blanca Vazquez, a leader of a campaign to free Elias.

