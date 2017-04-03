Wastewater Engineer - Project Manager
A small multi-discipline engineering firm located in California's wine country is seeking a Project Manager Wastewater Engineer - relocation paid - office in SANTA ROSA, CA. This is a permanent position with outstanding compensation and benefits package for the right candidate.
