Washington Winery Wastewater Permit to Affect Just 19% of State Wineries
A proposed winery wastewater permit system in Washington will affect just 19 percent of the wineries in the state, according to the Washington Department of Ecology's draft permit documents, Great Northwest Wine reports. Wineries that make more than 7,500 cases a year will be required to get discharge permits and, while those that produce 7,500 cases or more per year account for 96% of the state's wine, that only accounts for 19% of wineries.
