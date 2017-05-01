Violinist Gluzman to hold free masterclass at Weill Hall

Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month! Continue reading with unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month! Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month, and support community journalism! For just $5.25 per month, you can keep reading SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile, and support community journalism! The Santa Rosa Symphony will host a free masterclass with Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Weill Hall that is open to the public.

