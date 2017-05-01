Violinist Gluzman to hold free master...

Violinist Gluzman to hold free masterclass at Weill Hall

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The Santa Rosa Symphony will host a free masterclass with Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Weill Hall that is open to the public.

