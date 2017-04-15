VIDEO: Missing teen found, held by allegedly abusive boyfriend in Santa Rosa
A teen who was missing since February returned home on Friday after police say she was beaten, sexually assaulted, and held against her will by her boyfriend in Santa Rosa. Around 7:51 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Billie Jean St. for a welfare check, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
