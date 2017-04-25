two people sit on the edge of a boat dock

Trybal Gatherings' Northern California adult Jewish summer camp is set to unfold Aug. 25 to 28 on the sprawling 500-acre grounds of URJ Camp Newman near Santa Rosa. It is one of seven adult camps, scheduled at camps from Massachusetts to California, the inaugural project of Trybal wants to replicate the success of short-term programs in Israel, like Birthright, by having Jews reconnect to Judaism and relax in a nostalgia-inducing and familiar environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.