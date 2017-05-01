Trendy district is Santa Rosa's newest destination

Just west of Santa Rosa Avenue's long drag of psychics, tattoo parlors and car lots is Sonoma County's next big destination neighborhood. "I wanted to bring a community restaurant to the neighborhood, with an open kitchen and a rectangular bar that let people talk to their neighbor instead of staring at a wall of liquor," Liza Hinman says, sitting on a bench in front of her restaurant, the Spinster Sisters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.