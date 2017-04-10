SRJC Career Expo, April 26
The Santa Rosa Junior College Career Development Services Department will host their 2017 Career Expo Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The expo will take place in the Craig Dining Commons and Girvin Family Student Activities Center, located on the first floor of the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center on SRJC's Santa Rosa campus. Students, alumni, high school seniors and job-seekers are encouraged to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|XVE--PJ
|17,471
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC