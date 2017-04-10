SRJC Career Expo, April 26

The Santa Rosa Junior College Career Development Services Department will host their 2017 Career Expo Wednesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The expo will take place in the Craig Dining Commons and Girvin Family Student Activities Center, located on the first floor of the Lawrence A. Bertolini Student Center on SRJC's Santa Rosa campus. Students, alumni, high school seniors and job-seekers are encouraged to attend.

