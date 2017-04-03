Sonoma's safe parking program for hom...

Sonoma's safe parking program for homeless won't be renewed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Kathy King , executive director of Sonoma Overnight Support, waits outside the community meeting room for their agenda item on a safe parking program in Sonoma be addressed last September. After a three-month trial, King elected not to appy for an extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 4 Madame Schlonng 4
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar 18 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar '17 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar '17 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar '17 Sad Dad 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,170,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC