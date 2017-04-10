Sonoma students win filmmaking award

Sonoma students win filmmaking award

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County's up-and-coming student filmmakers wowed a packed theater of about 250 - including celebrity judges - April 3 at the third annual "Five Minute Film Festival" in Santa Rosa. The event was put on by the Sonoma County Office of Education .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Buys Windsor? 5 hr NO COMMENT press 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 hr Dr_Knowedge 17,472
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 10 Business Openers 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar 18 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar '17 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Health Care
  5. Tornado
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,335,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC