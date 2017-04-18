Sonoma makes way for cannabis wine
Rebel Coast Wine infuses a Sonoma Valley sauvignon blanc with oganic sativa flowers to create a "green wine" which they hope to market widely in the state next year. Rebel Coast Wine infuses a Sonoma Valley sauvignon blanc with oganic sativa flowers to create a "green wine" which they hope to market widely in the state next year.
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Wed
|Baarph
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Not a troll
|17,473
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar '17
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
