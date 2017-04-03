SMART commuter rail waits for testing perfection before launch
SMART officials said Wednesday they are close, but not yet ready to have federal rail inspectors sign off on the commuter rail system to begin operations. The fledgling system is working to synchronize a complex array of computerized warning and train control systems as it readies for passenger service.
