SkyPilot Theatre Company Announces New Development Track

SkyPilot Theatre Company, a well-established greenhouse for new works by emerging and established playwrights in Los Angeles, has created a new development track called SkyPilot Runway. The program will launch on April 5th, 2017, with a staged reading of The Cave by Daniel Rover Singer ), directed by Michael A. Shepperd The cast will include Mario Burrell , Thomas Colby, Natalie Nicole Dressel, Brad Griffith, Mat Hayes, Shelby Janes, Sarah Marcum, Ian Nemser , Gabby Sanalitro, Morry Schorr, Shoniqua Shandai, and Duane Taniguchi.

