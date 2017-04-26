Sign Up for Next Level Pre-Conference Workshops ASAP
After a successful 2016, the Next Level Music Conference is back in 2017, offering a day of keynote talks and perspectives from industry professionals on Sunday, May 7, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. New this year is a full day of pre-conference workshops taking place on Saturday, May 6, at Prairie Sun Studios in Cotati.
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Ethyl
|17,479
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar '17
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
