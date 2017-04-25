Shopkins Live! Comes to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts for One Night Only
Shopkins Live!, the first live theatrical production based on the phenomenally successful Shopkins toy brand, comes to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8 p.m. presented by Koba Entertainment and Moose Toys. Tickets* for Shopkins Live! are available beginning Friday, April 28 at noon at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or in person at the ticket office at 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|XVE
|17,476
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar '17
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC