Shopkins Live! Comes to Luther Burban...

Shopkins Live! Comes to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts for One Night Only

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Shopkins Live!, the first live theatrical production based on the phenomenally successful Shopkins toy brand, comes to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8 p.m. presented by Koba Entertainment and Moose Toys. Tickets* for Shopkins Live! are available beginning Friday, April 28 at noon at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or in person at the ticket office at 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mon XVE 17,476
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr 16 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar '17 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar '17 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,565,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC