Shopkins Live! Comes to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts for One Night Only

Shopkins Live!, the first live theatrical production based on the phenomenally successful Shopkins toy brand, comes to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8 p.m. presented by Koba Entertainment and Moose Toys. Tickets* for Shopkins Live! are available beginning Friday, April 28 at noon at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or in person at the ticket office at 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.

