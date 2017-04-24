Search suspended for missing Santa Rosa couple
The Civil Air Patrol suspended the search Monday in the Sierra Nevada mountains for a plane with two Santa Rosa residents on board that never arrived at the Petaluma Municipal Airport a week ago. Brenda Richard, 53, the pilot, and her husband Mark Richard, 54, left the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Truckee in their blue and white Socata TB-20 Trinidad plane at 4 p.m. April 17. They were due to arrive that evening.
