Santa Rosa transient arrested following police pursuit
Police officers arrested a suspect Sunday morning in Santa Rosa after he allegedly evaded arrest and led officers on a pursuit, police said. Around 8:00 a.m. two Santa Rosa officers approached the suspect in the area of Cleveland Ave. and 11th St. to question him about a minor theft that occurred last week.
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Mon
|Business Openers
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|XVE
|17,470
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Sun
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
