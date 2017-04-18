Santa Rosa man wanted for alleged hom...

Santa Rosa man wanted for alleged homicide attempt in Covelo

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Santa Rosa man in connection with a homicide attempt in Covelo, the MCSO reported. A 9-1-1 call on Tuesday at 6:55 a.m. reported a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the torso was at the Covelo Fire Department, having driven himself there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
318 New Prostitutes Arrive 23 hr Baarph 3
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Tue Not a troll 17,473
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr 16 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar '17 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar '17 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC