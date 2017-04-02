Rural Farm Workers Rise Up Against Trump Policies In Marches Today
At 10:00 AM this morning in Oxnard, California, members of United Farm Workers will meet at 937 Cooper Road to begin a march in opposition to Donald Trump's plans to deport millions of people, mostly Hispanic, out of the United States. Hispanics make up the bulk of farm workers in the Southwest, where Cesar Chavez organized farm workers against exploitation decades ago.
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|6 hr
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar 7
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar '17
|Sad Dad
|1
