Red Cross a Heroesa breakfast scheduled

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

SANTA ROSA >> The American Red Cross of the California Northwest will be honoring 15 inspirational community members for their selfless acts of courage at its 14th Annual Real Heroes Breakfast on Thursday, April 27 at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek Hotel in Santa Rosa. Included among the honorees are Officers Dan Mitchell, of Middletown, and Dan Russo.

