Red Cross a Heroesa breakfast scheduled
SANTA ROSA >> The American Red Cross of the California Northwest will be honoring 15 inspirational community members for their selfless acts of courage at its 14th Annual Real Heroes Breakfast on Thursday, April 27 at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek Hotel in Santa Rosa. Included among the honorees are Officers Dan Mitchell, of Middletown, and Dan Russo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|8 hr
|Business Openers
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|XVE
|17,470
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Sun
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC