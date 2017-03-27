Police: Kidnapped California girl jumps from car after rape
California officials say a 13-year-old girl jumped from a moving car Saturday to escape a man suspected of kidnapping and raping her and cutting his name into her skin. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports police arrested 50-year-old Timothy Marble on charges of kidnapping, sexually abusing a minor and child abuse.
