Police arrest man at gunpoint after S...

Police arrest man at gunpoint after Santa Rosa-Glen Ellen chase

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Santa Rosa police Sunday night arrested a man at gunpoint on Highway 12 near Glen Ellen, after responding to calls of a fight outside of an eastside bar and a man waving a handgun. Police were called at 7:15 p.m. to a fight near the Hey Misstir Bar and Grill on Mission Circle, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 3 hr XVE--PJ 17,471
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 10 Business Openers 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar 18 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar '17 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar '17 Fabio 5
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC