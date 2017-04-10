North Bay taxi driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger
A taxi driver was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting an intoxicated passenger that he was driving home from a casino in Sonoma County, officials said. Mehari Tekle , 42, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing a woman passenger, whose name or age was not released, on Dec. 18 as he was driving her home from the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park, said Officer John Fransen with the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division.
