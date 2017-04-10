North Bay professionals news: April 1...

North Bay professionals news: April 10, 2017

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Send your press releases to the North Bay Business Journal, Attn: Business Register, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401; fax 707-521-5292; e-mail [email protected]

