North Bay Cabaret Gets Strange This Weekend
Sonoma County's boldest monthly variety show, North Bay Cabaret takes over the Whiskey Tip in Santa Rosa once again on Friday, April 21, with burlesque, drag , circus, fire, comedy, poetry, hip-hop and more. And in the spirit of the show's rotating theme, this month's "Stranger Cabaret" is a science-fiction and horror inspired performance that draws from the strangest source material new and old.
