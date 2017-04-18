Moon Mountain killer denied parole
A convicted murderer won't get out of prison anytime soon after the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on April 13 denied parole to 62-year-old William Barton, of Santa Rosa. The charges resulted from the robbery and shooting of two farm workers on March 23, 1975.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|30 min
|Baarph
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|Not a troll
|17,473
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar '17
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC