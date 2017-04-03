Millennials consider leaving Bay Area over housing costs
Sonoma County Transit bus driver Daniel Norton, right, gives transfer directions to rider Gene Porter in Santa Rosa on Monday, April 3, 2017. Norton, 27, is contemplating moving to Oregon with his mother, fiancee, and two children, due to the high cost of living in Sonoma County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 4
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar '17
|Sad Dad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC