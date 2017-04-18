Man With Shotgun Arrested in Attempted Bank Robbery
Santa Rosa police arrested a man who tried to rob a Chase Bank in west Santa Rosa on Thursday morning. Police responded around 11:20 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun demanding money in the bank at 760 Stony Point Road, police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Wed
|Baarph
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Not a troll
|17,473
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar '17
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC