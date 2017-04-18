Man pleads not guilty to murder of wife, father in Santa Rosa
A Santa Rosa man pleaded not guilty in Sonoma County Superior Court Tuesday morning to killing his estranged wife and his father at their Santa Rosa homes in February. Dalton James Carlson, 32, allegedly killed Dale Robert Carlson, 57, and Jessica Noel Carlson, 37. Their bodies were found by friends or relatives less than two hours apart on Feb. 25 in east and west Santa Rosa.
