Man attacks, attempts to rape jogger in Sonoma County

Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman and tried to rape her while she was out for a jog in Sonoma County on Sunday. The 24-year-old woman was jogging near the area of Norrbom Rd and the Sonoma Overlook trail at around 1:15 p.m. when the incident happened, according to Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

