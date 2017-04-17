Man attacks, attempts to rape jogger in Sonoma County
Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman and tried to rape her while she was out for a jog in Sonoma County on Sunday. The 24-year-old woman was jogging near the area of Norrbom Rd and the Sonoma Overlook trail at around 1:15 p.m. when the incident happened, according to Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Sun
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Apr 15
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar '17
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC