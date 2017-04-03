Icons of Wine to be Honored at Sonoma...

Icons of Wine to be Honored at Sonoma County Barrel Auction

Sonoma County Vintners will honor three of the region's winemaking Icons this year at the 3rd Annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction. Nominated by peers for their contributions and lifetime body of work, Jim Bundschu of Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Jim Pedroncelli of Pedroncelli Winery, and Angelo Sangiacomo of Sangiacomo Family Vineyards will be recognized at a private reception on April 20 at Martin Ray Vineyards & Winery as well as at the Barrel Auction on April 21 at the Vintners Inn in Santa Rosa, CA.

