Hour of Power

Hour of Power

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bohemian.com

Lillian Hellman's 73-year-old drama The Children's Hour was considered shocking when it first premiered in 1934. That was not so much for its story - in which two female teachers are accused of having an affair by one of the students at a strict boarding school for girls - as for its suggestion that young girls might, in some cases, be lying sociopaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Tax Plan Success 10 hr Trumpstein 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 16 hr Ethyl 17,479
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr 16 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar '17 Steve-O 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC