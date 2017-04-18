Hike the headwaters in the Mayacamas
Ambitious hikers might find the Mayacamas headwaters hike on Saturday, April 29 the perfect way to spend the day - if the weather cooperates. The goal: a rare opportunity to hike the headwaters of both Santa Rosa and Sonoma Creeks, through private property not usually opened to hikers.
