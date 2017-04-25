Heroin deaths spike in Sonoma County
There has been a spike in the number of suspected heroin overdose deaths in the Santa Rosa area recently, Sonoma County sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Three were males and three of the five were transients, and the ages of the deceased are 65, 52, 30, 28 and 27, Crum said.
