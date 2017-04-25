Heroin deaths spike in Sonoma County

Heroin deaths spike in Sonoma County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFBay

There has been a spike in the number of suspected heroin overdose deaths in the Santa Rosa area recently, Sonoma County sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Three were males and three of the five were transients, and the ages of the deceased are 65, 52, 30, 28 and 27, Crum said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Bob on This 17,478
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr 16 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
Jose Rojo aka klump Mar '17 Steve-O 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar '17 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,585,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC