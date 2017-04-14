Graduation treasurer arrested in embezzlement
Rohnert Park police arrested the treasurer of the nonprofit Project Graduation organization Thursday on suspicion of embezzling money from the fund that provides an annual alcohol-free graduation celebration for graduating high school seniors. Mary Katherine David, 37, of Santa Rosa, was booked under $380,000 bail in the Sonoma County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned for felony embezzlement Monday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.
