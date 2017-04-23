GeoQuiz: Five islands, four saints - and blue dolphins?

The five rugged islands of California's Channel Islands State Park include Anacapa and four named after saints - Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa and San Miguel. But there are actually eight islands here, including tourist fave Catalina and San Nicolas, the setting for Scott O'Dell's 1960 "Island of the Blue Dolphins," which tells the true story of a Nicoleo Native American stranded on the island.

