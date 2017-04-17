Firefighters File Suit Against CA City for Overtime Earnings
April 15--Santa Rosa firefighters are suing the city in federal court, claiming they've been systematically cheated out of overtime for years. The city's 118 unionized firefighters say the city is improperly calculating their overtime pay, and they now want to recoup their losses for the past three years, plus interest, costs and attorney's fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Sun
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Apr 15
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Jose Rojo aka klump
|Mar 18
|Steve-O
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Mar '17
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC