Emerson principal moving to Sonoma County
Stacy Desideri, principal at Emerson Junior High in Davis since 2014, is moving to Sonoma County to become the principal at Windsor High School, which is part of the Windsor Unified School District. Windsor High serves grades 9-12, with an enrollment of about 1,700 students, similar in size to Davis High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
